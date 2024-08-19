Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. 8,338,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

