Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.23. The company has a market capitalization of $360.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

