Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $14.49 on Monday, reaching $933.15. 938,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,394. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $973.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $955.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.