Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,927,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,528. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.