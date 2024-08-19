Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $28.18 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325,672 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $28,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

