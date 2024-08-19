Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

