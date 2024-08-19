Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,367,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $543.44. The stock had a trading volume of 880,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.98. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

