Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,246,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,202,781. The company has a market cap of $310.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

