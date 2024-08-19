Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 150,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,425. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

