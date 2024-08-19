Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,819 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 25,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 258,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.11. 511,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,372. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

