Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

PSX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.34. 1,832,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,974. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

