Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 176,757 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JAAA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,985. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

