Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 19,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

APO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 998,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,068. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.11.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

