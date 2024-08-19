Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 299.5 days.
Antofagasta Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $24.20 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.
Antofagasta Company Profile
