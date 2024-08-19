Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 157,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 129,296 shares.The stock last traded at $38.94 and had previously closed at $38.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.08 million, a P/E ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

