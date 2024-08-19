Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 157,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 129,296 shares.The stock last traded at $38.94 and had previously closed at $38.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anterix
Anterix Price Performance
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anterix
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.