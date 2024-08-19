Analyzing CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BTCS and CoinShares International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BTCS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A CoinShares International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% CoinShares International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares BTCS and CoinShares International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and CoinShares International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.41 million 14.33 -$15.89 million $1.29 1.00 CoinShares International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoinShares International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About CoinShares International

(Get Free Report)

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business in Jersey. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Principal Investments. The company offers CoinShares Physical exchange-traded products (ETP) and CoinShares XBT Provider, a crypto ETPs that allows users to invest cryptocurrencies via bank or broker for European investors. It also provides Valkyrie funds, a crypto exchange traded funds (ETF) for the United States investors. In addition, the company offers hedge fund solutions, ventures services, and capital markets services. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020. CoinShares International Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.