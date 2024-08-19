Analysts Set J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) PT at $41.40

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

JILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE:JILL opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $381.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

