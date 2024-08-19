Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$43.88

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.88.

GWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

TSE:GWO opened at C$43.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$37.06 and a twelve month high of C$45.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.58.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

