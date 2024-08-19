Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $46.41

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Price Performance

Shares of Endava stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.