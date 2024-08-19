Analysts’ New Coverage for August 19th (AAPL, ALE, ALGS, AMPE, ATHA, BKSC, BLIN, BNL, BYFC, CLRO)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 19th:

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). They issued a neutral rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON). They issued a buy rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). The firm issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O). Wedbush issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

