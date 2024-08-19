AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
AMP Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
AMP Company Profile
