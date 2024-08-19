AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

