Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.88. 367,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

