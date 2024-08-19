Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,658,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,150,695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

