Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 71,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,596,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,173,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,365 shares of company stock worth $22,936,043. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

