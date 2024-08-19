Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.