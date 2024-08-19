Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.12. 90,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 236,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

