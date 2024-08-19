ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.1 %

ALE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 142,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,750. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.7005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $11,710,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ALLETE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

