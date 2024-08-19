Alexandre Apparecido Sells 1,500 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 273,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

