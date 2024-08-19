Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $119.77 million and approximately $847,844.32 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 270,433,083 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

