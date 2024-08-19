Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $34.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.