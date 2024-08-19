Aion Price Reaches $0.0019 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $979,156.26 and $518.35 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00017560 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007770 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

