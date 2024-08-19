AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $94.50. 581,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,543. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. AerCap’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

