Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 750,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,162,000 after purchasing an additional 768,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after buying an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after buying an additional 615,674 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

