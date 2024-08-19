Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.40

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.40 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.62), with a volume of 39853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.64).

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £115.84 million, a P/E ratio of -714.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

