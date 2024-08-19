Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Accolade Stock Down 0.5 %

ACCD opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Accolade has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. Accolade’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 18,924 shares of company stock worth $98,415 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 1,101.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

