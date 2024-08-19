Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Reduced by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 94,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ACN traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $329.67. The company had a trading volume of 567,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,739. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.12 and its 200-day moving average is $327.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

