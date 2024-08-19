ABCMETA (META) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.05

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 106.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $16,909.51 and approximately $0.05 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.32 or 1.00019580 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012501 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.