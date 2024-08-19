6,234 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,636 shares. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

