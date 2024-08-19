5,200 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of MO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 7,722,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,574,669. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.