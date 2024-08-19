5,200 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 7,722,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,574,669. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

