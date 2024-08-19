4,613 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,740 shares of company stock worth $1,866,902 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.09. The stock had a trading volume of 318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

