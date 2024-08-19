34,758 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 0.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,302,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,807. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

