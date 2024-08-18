Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives $19.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zura Bio by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

