Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1,935.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,798. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -378.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

