zkSync (ZK) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. zkSync has a market cap of $395.07 million and $37.13 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One zkSync token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10402617 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $38,374,685.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

