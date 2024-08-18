ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to Release Earnings on Monday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.