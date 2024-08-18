Zacks Research Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Methanex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MX opened at C$61.73 on Friday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$53.00 and a 1 year high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total value of C$66,003.30. In other news, Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total transaction of C$92,632.96. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total value of C$66,003.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,788 shares of company stock valued at $253,261. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

