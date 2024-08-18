Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $10.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.23. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $38.79 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $966.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $935.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $951.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

