Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 11.5% in July

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 352,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Youdao Stock Performance

Shares of DAO stock remained flat at $3.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.04. Youdao has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Youdao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.