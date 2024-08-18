Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 11.5% in July

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 352,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Youdao Stock Performance
Shares of DAO stock remained flat at $3.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.04. Youdao has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.75.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
