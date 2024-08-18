YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $46,686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $9,341,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 187,720 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

YETI Price Performance

YETI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 942,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,966. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

