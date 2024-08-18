Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

YMAB stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $537.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.